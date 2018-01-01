NEWS Kendrick Lamar: 'I want to be the villain in Black Panther sequel' Newsdesk Share with :







Kendrick Lamar is keen to star as the villain if a sequel to Black Panther moves forward.



Michael B. Jordan played Killmonger in the superhero blockbuster, but his character (spoiler alert) met his demise in the end. The movie is having a record-breaking run in the theatres and Lamar reveals if movie bosses order up a second film he is eager to appear in it.



"I really enjoy Killmonger's character, just off the simple fact that he was a villain but he came with some real (talk)...," he tells BBC Radio 1. "He was a villain but he was loved and misunderstood. So if I could, I'd play a Killmonger for sure."



If Kendrick does want to appear in the film, which features a predominantly black cast, he does have a connection to the movie after producing its soundtrack.



"Not even talking about the music - just the movie and the cast and the director - I think it's something that not only stands within its moment but stands within time," he says. "We're talking about timeless films and things that are going to curate after this film. When we got to the music, I just wanted to make sure that I could complement that and be a part of (it) in the best way I could."



Together with his Top Dawg Entertainment label boss, Anthony 'Top Dawg' Tiffith, and producer Soundwave, Kendrick recruited artists including The Weeknd, Khalid, SZA, Future, Schoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, and James Blake to work on the soundtrack while he was on tour.