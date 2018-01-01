NEWS Madonna to turn momager to help her children find fame Newsdesk Share with :







Madonna is reportedly planning to turn momager to help her children find fame.



The 59-year-old singer, who moved her family to Portugal last year (17) to aid son David's aim of becoming a footballer, is mother to two biological children and four adopted, and works hard to balance her professional and personal lives. Now it has been claimed that she's planning to use her expertise and contacts in the industry to ensure that her offspring achieve their own dreams - following in the footsteps of Kris Jenner, who coined the mum and manager term "momager".



"Madonna adores every single one of her children and wants to use her influence to build them incredible careers," a source told The Sun. "Lourdes wants to train as a professional dancer. She will start to focus on dance properly as she graduates from her musical theatre course at university in America soon.



"Rocco is a keen painter and is inspired by Banksy. His dream is to showcase his work at an exhibition. Madonna is already lining up the best contacts for him in London’s art scene."



Madonna's adopted daughter Mercy, meanwhile, is hoping to follow in the singer's footsteps by embarking on a musical career.



"Her adopted daughter Mercy idolises Kanye West and is already writing raps and performing them," the insider added. The singer's five-year-old twins Esther and Stella have yet to reveal their career ambitions.



But helping her children doesn't mean Madonna can't also further her own career. The source also revealed that the Like A Prayer star is planning to record a new track and is also keen to head back on the road on tour again.



"She has been in the studio for months. She wants to release new music towards the end of this year," the insider explained.

