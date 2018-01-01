Camila Cabello: 'I'm a big fan of grand, romantic gestures'

Camila Cabello loves "grand gestures" and "romance" when it comes to dating.

The 20-year-old singer has been open about the fact she's never had a long-term relationship, although she was recently romantically linked to dating coach Matthew Hussey.

However, in a new interview with The Sunday Times' Culture magazine, Camila spoke about what she looks for when it comes to relationships - and how she's not a fan of the way the dating world is going.

Asked if songs today reflect the less romantic nature of dating, Camila replied: "One hundred per cent. It’s more casual. Fewer grand gestures. Less romance. But I’m not into that."

When it comes to the way she lives her life, Camila has chosen not to use social media as much as her peers.

Acknowledging that there are always people waiting to trip her up, Camila explained: "There’s no way to live life without making mistakes or saying the wrong thing. I’m not going to live like some perfect pop singer. I’m a human, and the inhuman part of this is public scrutiny. I want to stay away from anything that makes me think I can’t live my life the way everybody else does."

Camila first shot to fame on America's version of The X Factor, which saw her join girl group Fifth Harmony. Her split from the band in 2016 hit headlines worldwide, but the star insists she doesn't regret her decision to go on a TV talent show.

"If I hadn’t auditioned for The X Factor, there is no way in hell I would be here," she mused. "My family had no money for me to fly and meet producers. The X Factor was my first spark of an idea that someone not from a high-income family could do something in music.

"It’s definitely useful, because it puts you through this ring of fire. You have to be strong to survive."