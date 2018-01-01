Travis Scott treats Kylie Jenner to luxury 'push present'

Travis Scott has treated Kylie Jenner to a $1.4 million (£1 million) 'push present' following the birth of their baby Stormi.

The 20-year-old reality star revealed on Instagram Stories on Saturday (24Feb18) she had been given the ultra luxe black LaFerrari Ferrari by her beau as a thank you for safely welcoming their daughter into the world earlier this month.

Dubbed 'push presents', the gifts are usually given by the woman's partner after she's had the baby. Kylie's older sister Kim Kardashian was treated to a $1 million (£716,000) Lorraine Schwartz choker from husband Kanye West after giving birth to son Saint in 2016.

Travis gifted Kylie with the black sports car, of which reportedly only 500 were ever made, and the couple debuted her new ride while on a lunch date later on Saturday.

Wearing an oversized Balenciaga t-shirt, black trousers and a bright red coat, the new mother dined with her boyfriend, mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble at exclusive eatery Nobu in Malibu.

An eyewitness told E! News: "They were there for about two hours and enjoyed each other's company. They looked like they were happy to spend time with each other."

It's the first time the new parents have been spotted together since the reality star broke the news that she had given birth to her first child.

Kylie opted to keep her exciting pregnancy news out of the public eye, despite months of speculation, but finally revealed she had given birth to Stormi Webster on 1 February (18), and posted a diary-style video titled To Our Daughter alongside her Instagram announcement three days later.