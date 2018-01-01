Mel B launches furious tirade on social media after car tyres are slashed

Mel B launched a furious tirade on social media after the tyres on her car were slashed.

The Spice Girl shared a snap of her damaged Range Rover on Instagram, telling her followers that she discovered the vandalism when she was about to drop her children off at school on Friday (23Feb18).

"Ok when I wake up to do my school run, and wow my Range Rover tiers (tyres) are slashed and you don’t think I no (sic) who you are, haha it’s laughable #iseeyou #monsterdevil #butimhappywithoutyou #singlelifeprobles #fakepeople #mentalabuseawareness," Mel, 42, captioned the shot.

Some of her fans were quick to suggest that the damage could have been caused by hitting the pavement while parking, however her implication that her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte was behind the attack didn't go unnoticed.

The America's Got Talent judge was involved in a bitter divorce battle with Belafonte for most of 2017, with the ugly court case reportedly finally settled in November.

British newspaper The Sun alleged that Mel is to pay her film producer ex, the father of her six-year-old daughter Madison, a total of $4.2 million (£3 million) over three years, and will reportedly hand over a lump sum of $4.9 million (£3.5 million) from the sale of their Los Angeles home.

The former couple has come to an agreement over custody of their daughter, and allegedly vowed to destroy any compromising videos from their relationship.

However, Belafonte took to social media earlier this month (Feb18) to complain that the split is keeping him from seeing stepdaughter Angel -

Mel's 10-year-old daughter with ex-boyfriend Eddie Murphy.

"I miss you so much my little angel!!! I will keep fighting until I can tell you how much I love you... I feel like My heart has been ripped out because someone wants to use you as a tool to hurt me but I will fight for you just like you are my biological daughter!!!" the 42-year-old wrote on Instagram.