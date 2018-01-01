NEWS Robin Thicke becomes second time father Newsdesk Share with :







Robin Thicke's model girlfriend gives birth.



The Blurred Lines singer and his model girlfriend April Love Geary welcomed baby Mia on Thursday (22Feb18).

Robin announced the news on Instagram on Saturday (24Feb18), posting a video of himself holding the newborn.



"On 2/22 at 13:33 Mia Love Thicke was born," he wrote in the accompanying caption. "Thank you God and April Love!"



The couple revealed the name of the baby girl at a baby shower in Malibu, California, last month, by sharing a photo of a floral display that spelled out Mia."



Thicke, 40, went public with his romance with the model in May, 2015, months after splitting from actress Paula Patton, the mother of his seven-year-old son Julian.



Geary announced she was pregnant via Instagram last summer (Aug17), writing: "Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby!"



She also revealed her due date was 1 March - the birthday of Thicke's late father, actor Alan, who died after suffering a heart attack in December, 2016.



The model appeared to be loving her pregnancy throughout, posting shots of her progress online.



One recent Valentine’s Day message read: "I LOVE VALENTINES DAY EVERY BODY IS BEAUTIFUL, TALL SHORT THICK SKINNY PREGNANT OR NOT, LOVE YOURSELF Feeling confident is so important."



The message was accompanied by a shot of April in lingerie.



In December (17), days after celebrating her 23rd birthday, the model posted a shot of herself posing in a lace-trimmed grey bra and white Calvin Klein panties, adding: "31 weeks today! HOME STRETCH."



She also posted a naked shot of herself lying on a bed with rose petals covering up her breasts and genitals, her baby belly on display.



"SO EXTRA," she wrote beside the sexy shot.

