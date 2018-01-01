Bullet For My Valentine and Slipknot surprise mega fan Margot Robbie

Heavy metal rockers Bullet For My Valentine and Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor surprised mega fan Margot Robbie during a live radio interview.

The star, who is nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars next month (Mar18), was a guest on Nick Grimshaw’s Radio 1 Breakfast Show, and was taking part in his celebrity challenge, the Heart Rate Monitor.

In the segment, stars have their heart rates measured while being shown various things from their lives, and Margot was stunned by the secret surprise from host Nick.

“When I was younger, I was really into Metallica. I went to a Slipknot concert when I was younger,” she said during the interview on Thursday (22Feb18). “I was into Thrice, Bullet For My Valentine. I loved them back in the day.”

The monitor in front of Margot then cut to footage of rockers Bullet For My Valentine dedicating their track Tears Don’t Fall to the Australian star during a gig, with frontman Matthew Tuck telling the crowd: "The next song we’re going to play is dedicated to a very special, very beautiful, talented young woman. You will all know her from such Hollywood blockbusters as Suicide Squad and The Wolf Of Wall Street.

"Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the amazing Margot Robbie. We’re going to take you back, Margot. This one’s for you.”

“You’re kidding me! Oh my god,” she cried in disbelief. “I’m dying, this is like my whole childhood. Oh my god, I’m dying. I can’t believe you arranged that. Thank you. I’m honestly so touched, I can’t tell you."

Host Nick then surprised her again with a sweet message from Slipknot's Corey Taylor. “I heard you were a massive fan,” he said. “I heard you came to see Slipknot a long time ago and I just wanted to thank you and say how chuffed I am about your success. It’s really, really massive.

"If you ever want to come to another Slipknot show, just let us know – hopefully it’s as crazy as you remember it. Cheers to you and all your success, take it easy."

Calling the radio DJ her "favourite person in the world" for organising the surprises, the stunned star gushed: "I can’t believe this."