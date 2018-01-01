Cheryl and Liam ‘in good place despite reports of trouble’

Cheryl and her toy boy beau Liam Payne are reportedly “in a really good place” despite rumours suggesting otherwise.

The pair raised eyebrows when they got together in 2016 due to their 10-year age gap, but have made it work, and welcomed son Bear into the world last March (17).

However, they spend large amounts of time apart as One Direction star Liam, 24, promotes his solo career, and recent reports have suggested their romance may now be on the rocks.

“Cheryl feels like there’s a negative story coming out about her and Liam every week and of course it’s upsetting for her as it can feel as if everyone is waiting for her and Liam to fail when they’re actually in a really good place,” an insider told Britain's Closer magazine.

“She has finally found happiness and doesn’t want her relationship to be continually thrust into the spotlight like this, but she feels powerless to stop the constant rumour mill.”

As well as media reports of an imminent split, fans have also pointed out that 34-year-old Cheryl’s slender frame may point to trouble in paradise.

The former Girls Aloud star has previously displayed a smaller than normal frame when going through break-ups with her first two husbands, Ashley Cole and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.

“It’s hurtful for Cheryl to have her weight and relationship constantly scrutinised,” the source sighed. “She doesn’t understand why people seem keen to hear that her romance is in trouble. She’s the first to admit that, like many people, her appetite can suffer during busy times. She’s been stressed juggling motherhood and being back in the studio, although she's determined to succeed.”