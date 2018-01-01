Victoria Beckham injured in reported skiing accident

Victoria Beckham is nursing a stress fracture after falling on the slopes while skiing in Canada, according to reports.

The former Spice Girls star-turned-fashion icon hit the piste with her family after her recent London Fashion Week show, and it appears she took a tumble and almost suffered a real winter break.

Victoria revealed her injury to the world on Friday (23Feb18) in an Instagram post.

"Thank you for all the lovely messages, a small stress fracture, just needs some rest! #itsnotideal," captioned a shot of herself sporting crutches, a surgical boot, and a T-shirt with the message 'It’s A Dark But Happy Place', while posing on a stairwell.

Beckham's spokesperson has yet to confirm how the injury came about and exactly what is fractured.

Ironically, the designer's son Brooklyn suffered a broken collarbone while snowboarding during the family's winter vacation in Whistler, British Colombia this time last year (17).

The teenager shared video leading up to his wipeout on Instagram, writing: "Broke my collarbone at the end." He also posted the X-ray from a local hospital.

Victoria's injury comes amid renewed interest in the Spice Girls after the former bandmates recently reunited for a champagne business meeting at singer Geri Horner's house in England.

Beckham recently made it clear there has been no talk of a reunion tour or a return to the studio to record new music, insisting the get together was all about protecting the band's legacy.

"It was great seeing the girls. Everybody got very excited, but there is no tour, there is no recording," she said.

"I think, for us, it’s about protecting the legacy, and asking how we continue the girl power message. How do we continue that, and pass it on to future generations? We’re just looking at how we pass that message, as opposed to us going on tour or recording or doing a TV show. It’s not about that. It’s about us looking at the legacy and protecting it. And we all feel the same about that."