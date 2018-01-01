Troye Sivan confirms pop super-duet with Ariana Grande

Singer Troye Sivan has confirmed reports he and Ariana Grande have recorded a duet.

The My My My! singer took to Twitter on Friday (23Feb18) and addressed gossip suggesting he and Ariana had teamed up for a top secret project.

"Yes!!! The rumours are trumours!! (sic)" he wrote. "@arianagrande is my pop queen and i can’t wait for you guys to hear our song."

The confirmation comes just two days after Sivan told PopBuzz that he and Carly Rae Jepsen had recorded a string of new songs, but he was forced to dump them from his new album, because they didn't quite fit the tone of the project.

"For this album, we wrote and it just never... sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't...," he said. "You end up writing 50 songs for an album when you wanna pick 10, so sometimes they (tracks) just don't make it."

But he still loves one "really cute song" they worked on together, adding, "We had a really good time."

Meanwhile, Ariana hit the headlines earlier this week (21Feb18) when illness forced her to scrap a planned appearance at the Brit Awards in London.

The singer was scheduled to perform as part of a tribute to the fans who lost their lives at her concert in the 2017 Manchester Arena bomb attack, but she was too sick to sing.

Former Oasis star Liam Gallagher stepped in at the last minute and replaced her, performing his old band's anthem Live Forever onstage at the O2 Arena.