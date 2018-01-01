NEWS Drake's God Plan records strongest week of streams yet Newsdesk Share with :







Drake’s reigning Number 1 single, God’s Plan, goes from strength to strength, enjoying its best streaming performance yet this week. 7.6 million plays of God’s Plan were recorded in the UK across the past seven days helping the track to its fifth week at the Official Chart summit.



Rudimental sit at Number 2 for a third straight week with These Days featuring Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen, while the rest of the Top 5 is made up by songs reaching new peaks: Dua Lipa’s IDGAF lifts one to Number 3, Portugal. The Man’s Feel It Still rises two places to Number 4, and All The Stars by Kendrick Lamar and Sza rockets six slots to Number 5, becoming Kendrick’s highest charting single in the UK as a lead artist.



Marshmello and Anne-Marie gain their third and second UK Top 10 singles respectively this week with FRIENDS, shooting 10 placings to Number 9, while Camila Cabello’s Never Be The Same rebounds four positions to Number 10 following her Graham Norton and Dancing on Ice performances.



The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther soundtrack single Pray For Me climbs to a new peak of Number 11, while there’s also a new personal best for Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton’s Say Something following their BRIT Awards performance (22). Rising star Bazzi also hits new heights this week – Mine charges 10 spots to Number 27.



Country music star Maren Morris scores her first UK Top 40 single with The Middle, her collaboration with electronic acts Zedd and Grey at Number 37, and finally, Hailee Steinfeld and BloodPop®’s Fifty Shades Freed single Capital Letters makes its Top 40 debut at Number 39.

