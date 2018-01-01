NEWS Dua Lipa and Stormzy see huge uplift after BRIT Award wins Newsdesk Share with :







Winners from this week’s BRIT Awards are enjoying a big boost on the latest Official Albums Chart.



Dua Lipa, who was awarded Best British Female and Best Breakthrough at Wednesday’s ceremony (Feb 21), now rounds off the week by sealing a new personal best on the Official Chart too. Dua’s self-titled debut album climbs eight places to a new peak of Number 3. The collection had previously peaked at Number 5 when it was released last June.



Rag’n’Bone Man, who picked up Best Single for Human, sees his album of the same name rebound eight spots to Number 4, while Stormzy, who picked up Best British Male and the Mastercard Album of the Year award, sees his former chart-topping debut Gang Signs & Prayer enjoy an 89% combined sales surge week-on-week, zooming 31 places to re-enter the Top 10 for the first time in almost a year (10). Stormzy’s album has also just been certified Platinum by record labels body the BPI – marking 300,000 sales.



Best International Male winner Kendrick Lamar lifts seven places to 14 with DAMN., while nominated acts Liam Gallagher and J Hus also climb – Gallagher’s As You Were is up seven to 17, and J Hus’ Common Sense jumps eight to 23. Two Oasis albums feature in this week’s Top 40 following Gallagher’s moving performance of 1994 hit Live Forever - greatest hits album Time Flies at 27 and What’s The Story Morning Glory at 35.



Meanwhile, The Greatest Showman soundtrack leads the Official Albums Chart for a seventh week, and Camila Cabello’s Camila climbs nine places to Number 5 following a string of television appearances in the UK over the past week.



The week’s highest new entry goes to blues rock band The Temperance Movement, whose their third album A Deeper Cut opens at Number 6, and Scottish rockers Belle & Sebastian land at 28 with their latest collection How To Solve Our Human Problems.



Finally, as Arctic Monkeys fans anticipate their new album, the band’s 2013 record AM jumps 24 places to 37 – its first Top 40 appearance since January 2015.