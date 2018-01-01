Pink's daughter sets up candy stall to raise money for charity

Pink’s six-year-old daughter Willow did her bit for charity and set up a candy stall while her famous mum was busy rehearsing for her upcoming tour.

Pink is gearing up to hit the road, with her Beautiful Trauma World Tour kicking off on 01 March (18) in Phoenix, Arizona.

The singer has been joined by her husband Carey Hart and their children, Willow and 13-month-old Jameson, while she puts the finishing touches to her show, though her eldest child decided to do some work of her own on Thursday (22Feb18).

Uploading a picture to Instagram of Willow surrounded by candy and new customers, Carey captioned the image: “Willz and her friend Gracie wanted to do some charity work. So they bought bulk candy and set up a table in catering at mama @pink rehersal (sic) Hall. They are donating the money to #Haiti. Good work ladies, doing your part. #DontTellTrump.”

The post comes after President Donald Trump's administration decided to terminate the temporary protective status enjoyed by thousands of immigrants from Haiti and El Salvador.

While most people flocked to praise Willow, some of Carey’s followers took offence at the political dig.

“You took the opportunity to post about something beautiful and then blew it with your hashtag. How does that help?” one commented, while another user stated: “Why would you not tell trump you doing charity work?! He loves charity and giving to the needy. Your so brainwashed you don’t even know what your presidents about. What a shame.”

Pink and Carey are both vocal about their dislike for the U.S. leader, with the What About Us singer causing a stir last year when she tweeted that he was doing a terrible job at running America.