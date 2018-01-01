NEWS Jack Antonoff hangs out with Lorde in New Zealand after Lena Dunham split Newsdesk Share with :







Rocker Jack Antonoff has escaped to New Zealand to hang out with his pop collaborator Lorde following his split from actress Lena Dunham.



The fun. and Bleachers musician called it quits with Girls creator and star Lena in January (18) after five years together, and just days later, it was claimed Jack had already moved on to date Lorde, real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor.



He shut down the unfounded speculation in a rare Twitter post addressing his personal life, but it appears the 21-year-old singer is providing Jack with some emotional support, after he paid Lorde a visit while on tour in her native Auckland.



They were recently photographed smiling and hugging as they took a stroll in the city, although a source tells People.com their antics were strictly platonic.



"There's nothing going on between Ella and Jack," says the insider. "There's not any type of romantic situation. They're just friends - they really are just friends."



Meanwhile, TheBlast.com reports Lorde's new boyfriend, a man only identified as Justin, had also tagged along for the outing.



Jack and Lorde became close friends while writing and producing her 2017 album Melodrama together, but when speculation about the true nature of their relationship first surfaced online last month (Jan18), the 33-year-old took to Twitter to insist he was single.



"normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip," he wrote. "those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im not seeing anyone (sic)."

