Ed Sheeran: 'I'm not married, I'm wearing an engagement ring'

Ed Sheeran has denied claims he's married fiancee Cherry Seaborn in secret, revealing the band he's been wearing on his left hand is "an engagement ring".

Reports suggesting the Shape of You singer had tied the knot with his long-time love have been swirling for weeks, and Ed fuelled the speculation by sporting a silver band on his left ring finger.

However, as he attended the Brit Awards in London on Wednesday (21Feb18), Ed clarified that the accessory is not an indication that he's a married man.

During an interview on the red carpet at the O2 Arena, Ed was asked by Sky News what the ring means, to which he replied: "It's an engagement ring. I don’t know, I feel like it’s good to both do things."

The redhead was then asked when he and Cherry will be walking down the aisle but refused to be drawn on a potential wedding date, replying: "It will be a situation like this where no one knows."

Ed proposed to Cherry on New Year's Eve (31Dec17) and announced the engagement in January, sharing a sweet Polaroid photo of him embracing his partner and revealed their happy news in the caption.

"Got myself a fiance just before new year. We are very happy and in love," he wrote, adding: "And our cats are chuffed as well xx."

Ed, 27, and Cherry's relationship blossomed in 2016 when the singer took time away from the spotlight to recuperate after years of touring.

And he recently revealed that his romance with the risk advisory consultant even had him thinking about fatherhood.

"I don't want to be touring when I have kids," he told U.K. programme Good Morning Britain last March (17). "I want to be nipping out now and then and actually being able to be a father. So yeah, I think I would definitely have kids, I'd definitely love all the kids in the world, but I don't want to have them right now."