Liam Gallagher leads Brit Awards tribute to Manchester bombing victims

Liam Gallagher led a Brit Awards tribute to the victims of the terror attack at Manchester Arena last year (17).

Liam, who was introduced by fellow Mancunian Gary Barlow, sang Oasis anthem Live Forever onstage at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday (21Feb18) in remembrance of the 22 people who lost their lives in the bomb attack at the end of an Ariana Grande gig.

In his introduction Gary said, "In a tribute to the people who we so sadly lost that day, but who always live on forever in our hearts, mind and memories, please welcome onstage Liam Gallagher."

The pair also performed at the One Love Manchester charity concert Ariana and her manager Scooter Braun organised two weeks after the bomb attack to raise funds for the victims' families.

Former Oasis rocker Liam reportedly stepped in to perform at the Brits at the last minute after an ill Ariana pulled out.

Ahead of the ceremony a show insider told Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper that her cancellation had initially thrown plans for a tribute into "chaos", adding Liam was the "perfect choice" to step in.

The Wall of Glass singer, who lost the Best British Male Solo Artist award to rapper Stormzy, was initially not expected to perform as he had earlier slammed Brit Awards bosses on social media for not allowing him to appear at the bash.

Liam, who infamously swore while collecting a prize in 2010, accused those organising the bash of being "too scared" to give him a slot.