Liam Payne and Cheryl reveal bedroom secret to Brit Awards host

Liam Payne and his girlfriend Cheryl revealed an intimate bedroom secret to 2018 Brit Awards host Jack Whitehall at the ceremony in London on Wednesday (21Feb18).

The couple were united at the ceremony amid reports suggesting their romance is on the rocks, and during one exchange with comedian Jack they had the O2 Arena audience blushing.

Sitting down next to Liam and Cheryl and chatting to them live, the cheeky funnyman asked the pair, who became parents to baby Bear last year (17) to wave to their "little one", before revealing he meant Payne's One Direction bandmate Niall Horan.

Jack then changed the subject to the Strip That Down singer's planned Brit Awards For You duet with Rita Ora - from the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack - and him if he and his girlfriend had a "safe word" when fooling around in the bedroom.

Liam smiled and looked at Cheryl, saying, "She knows", and the Call My Name singer didn't miss a beat, responding, "Don't stop!"

The couple have been caught up in the tabloids of late with suggestions their relationship is on the rocks and it is rumoured they took the opportunity to showcase their love in public in a big way at the Brits.

"Cheryl was determined to show the world that their relationship is worth fighting for," a source tells UK newspaper The Mirror.

