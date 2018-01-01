Dua Lipa and Stormzy win big at 2018 Brit Awards

Dua Lipa and Stormzy were the big winners at the 2018 Brit Awards in London on Wednesday (21Feb18), landing two awards apiece.

The New Rules singer picked up the Best British Female Solo Artist honour, while she also walked away with the British Breakthrough Act award, while the rapper beat out Ed Sheeran for the British Male Solo Artist prize, and then scored the British Album of the Year for Gang Signs & Prayer.

After accepting the Best Female award, Dua Lipa delivered a strong feminist speech, telling the crowd, "I want to thank every single female that has been on this stage before me and has given girls like me a place to be inspired by and (someone to) look up to and allow us to dream.

"Here's to more women on these stages, winning these awards and taking over the world."

Her bold message was in keeping with one of the themes the night, as many stars arrived at the ceremony wearing white roses in solidarity with victims of sexual harassment and abuse.

Dua then brought her younger brother and sister up onstage to share her joy at winning her second prize.

Despite missing out in the major categories, Ed Sheeran was honoured with the Global Success Award by Elton John, who praised him in a video message, and Ronnie Wood, who presented him with his trophy at the O2 Arena.

Meanwhile, Rag'N'Bone man took home his third Brit Awards honour in two years after his smash hit Human was named Best British Single, while the male, female and group prizes reserved for international acts went to Kendrick Lamar, Lorde and Foo Fighters, respectively.

The most poignant moment of the night came when Liam Gallagher performed Oasis anthem Live Forever in tribute to the 22 people who lost their lives in a terror attack at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England last year (17).

Justin Timberlake opened the ceremony by performing two tracks from his new album Man of the Woods, while other stars who took to the stage for sets included Lamar, Sheeran, Sam Smith, the Foo Fighters, and Rita Ora and Liam Payne, who teamed up for their For You duet from the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack.

The full list of 2018 Brit Awards winners is:

British Male Solo Artist:

Stormzy

British Female Solo Artist:

Dua Lipa

British Group:

Gorillaz

British Breakthrough Act:

Dua Lipa

Critics' Choice

Jorja Smith

British Single:

Rag'N'Bone Man, Human

MasterCard British Album of the Year:

Stormzy, Gang Signs & Prayer

British Producer of the Year:

Steve Mac

Global Success Award

Ed Sheeran

British Artist Video of the Year

Harry Styles, Sign of the Times

International Male Solo Artist:

Kendrick Lamar

International Female Solo Artist:

Lorde

International Group:

Foo Fighters

