Birthday girl Rihanna pays tribute to her mother as she turns 30

Rihanna has used her 30th birthday to pay a special tribute to her mother for raising the pop superstar to be the woman she is today.

The Diamonds hitmaker marked the age milestone on Tuesday (20Feb18) and she has taken to Instagram to share her love and gratitude for her beloved mum, Monica.

Rihanna posted two images of herself on the social media site, one of her as a baby, and a second shot from her recent Fenty Beauty promo campaign.

"10958 days ago @monica_fenty became a mother for the first time to her only daughter!," the singer rejoiced.

"Today is just as much your birthday as it is mine! I love you mom! Thank you for carrying me, birthing me, raising me, supporting me, teaching me, and loving me unconditionally! The woman I am today is because of everything that you are!

"I thank God for perfectly hand picking you to be my mother when He sent my spirit to you! You are the greatest! Thank you!"

The sweet message emerged hours after the birthday girl prepared to bid farewell to her 20s, posing for a photo online wearing an oversized T-shirt bearing the phrase, "I hate Rihanna", across her chest, as well as the words, "Don't Trust Anyone Under 30."

She captioned the Instagram Story post, "Last day to make a bad decision and blame it on my 20’s (sic)."

A number of celebrity pals have since offered up their birthday wishes to Rihanna via social media, with messages from Bruno Mars, her Wild Thoughts collaborator Bryson Tiller, comedienne Ellen DeGeneres, and singer Fantasia Barrino, among others.

Her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown also shared a public note for the Bajan beauty, uploading a throwback picture of Rihanna as a kid and captioning it, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @badgalriri."

The pair infamously split in 2009 after Brown assaulted her during an argument on the eve of the Grammy Awards. They briefly rekindled their romance in 2013, before parting ways for good.

Rihanna is now dating Saudi Arabian billionaire Hassan Jameel, who she was first linked to in June (17).