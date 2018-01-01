Victoria Beckham: 'Spice Girls get together was all about legacy'

Victoria Beckham has opened up about the surprise Spice Girls reunion, revealing the former bandmates' get together was all about protecting their legacy.

Posh Spice shot down reports of a late summer tour and new music at New York Fashion Week earlier this month (Feb18), days after meeting up with Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Melanie Brown, and Melanie Chisholm, insisting there was no plan to hit the road.

She reiterated that at a London Fashion Week event on Tuesday (20Feb18), stating, "There is nothing tangible. It was great seeing the girls. Everybody got very excited, but there is no tour, there is no recording."

Expanding on the shock get together at Geri's home, which was organised by the girl group's former manager Simon Fuller, Beckham tells WWD.com, "I think, for us, it’s about protecting the legacy, and asking how we continue the girl power message. How do we continue that, and pass it on to future generations?

"We’re just looking at how we pass that message, as opposed to us going on tour or recording or doing a TV show. It’s not about that. It’s about us looking at the legacy and protecting it. And we all feel the same about that."

Beckham and Chisholm refused to hit the road with their bandmates for a 20th anniversary tour last year (17), prompting their three bandmates to form a new trio, called GEM.

Plans for a tour and other events to mark the 20th anniversary of the girl group's first hit fell apart when Horner announced she was pregnant.

The last time the Spice Girls performed together was at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012.