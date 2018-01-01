Kesha postpones tour dates following stage injury

Kesha has been forced to postpone her tour to undergo surgery for a knee injury she sustained onstage earlier this month (Feb18).

The Timber singer was performing We R Who We R at the RedfestDXB Dubai Festival in the Middle East when she lost her balance and fell over.

Kesha quickly scrambled back to her feet and carried on as if nothing had happened, but she now reveals she tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her knee during the tumble and has to undergo an operation on Tuesday (20Feb18).

"I'm heartbroken to be writing this right now," she writes on Instagram. "I am being forced to postpone some of my upcoming international dates due to a recent injury I sustained while performing.

"It's my biggest joy in life to share my music with my fans all over the world, but I have to follow my doctors orders and undergo surgery to repair my torn ACL so I can get ready to give it all on my Summer tour and beyond. Moving these dates is making me sick with sadness, but I tried to will this injury away and unfortunately it didn't work.

"I love you all and I'll work every single day as hard as i can to recover and get back on stage as soon as possible. I'm so sorry and sending love always."

The affected tour dates in Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, and Japan were set to kick off on 25 March (18). The rescheduled shows will be announced at a later time. However, her tour with Macklemore, The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore, is still slated to begin on 6 June in Phoenix, Arizona, according to Variety.