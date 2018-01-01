Ed Sheeran plays sold out show at Indigo for Warchild

Last night, 2700 lucky fans witnessed the performance of a lifetime as part of 2018’s War Child BRITs Week together with O2 with an incredible set from GRAMMY and BRIT Award Winner Ed Sheeran, supported by singer-songwriter Mahalia at indigo at The O2 as part of the ever successful War Child BRITs week together with O2 shows.
The crowds went wild for hits such as Shape of You and Thinking Out Loud, as fortunate fans were selected from thousands through a prize draw to attend the special sold out show. The Prize could be entered by donating £5.00 to War Child, raising money for children whose lives have been torn apart by war. The series of gigs all take place in London and Manchester between February 12 and 24 in the lead up to the BRIT Awards and celebrate another phenomenal year for British music.
Singer and TV presenter Frankie Bridge and her retired footballer husband, Wayne Bridge joined actor Luke Evans, English comedian Joel Dommett, actress Eleanor Tomlinson, model Pietro Bosselli, rugby player Max Evans, radio presenter James Stewart and actress Hayley Squires asthey watched BRIT Award Nominee Ed Sheeran perform at the indigo at The O2.
The celebration of the best artists in the most intimate venues, all to raise money for War Child, continues until 24 February with a stellar line up including pop sensations The Vamps, art-electro indie rockers and multiple BRITs nominees alt-J, breakthrough rock band The Amazons, UK alt-rock band Deaf Havana performing a reworked set exclusively for War Child, superstarNorwegian DJ, record producer and songwriter Kygo. Plus, new to BRITs Week for 2018, fans in Manchester will be able to see twice BRITs nominated four-piece Wolf Alice play an exclusive set at Manchester’s Gorilla.
BRITs Week with War Child together with O2 is a series of gigs that give fans the opportunity to see the biggest names in music in intimate venues across London – all whilst raising money for children whose lives have been torn apart by war. Produced by AEG, BPI and War Child UK,
In 2017 War Child raised a phenomenal £567,000 by staging spectacular shows together with O2 as part of BRITs Week. Thousands of people applied for tickets to see artists including Craig David, Tinie Tempah, Richard Hawley and Paul Weller. The money helps fund War Child’s vital work delivering solutions protecting and educating children in some of the world’s worst conflict areas, such as Afghanistan, Jordan (working with Syrian refugees), Iraq, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Yemen.
