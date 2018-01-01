NEWS Selena Gomez accompanies Justin Bieber to his father's Jamaican wedding Newsdesk Share with :







Selena Gomez was Justin Bieber's date for his father Jeremy's wedding in Jamaica on Monday (19Feb18).



According to reports, Justin flew to the Caribbean via Texas in order to pick up his girlfriend as they headed to the nuptials of Jeremy and his long-term girlfriend Chelsey Rebelo.



Selena was then seen in a picture from the big day shared by one of the wedding guests, looking happy and chic in an embroidered outfit as she posed with fellow guests Dr. Rita Kilislian and Taylor Smith and the bride's twin nieces Destinee and Desiree Rebelo.



The guest later set their Instagram to private, but not before the snap had been shared by Justin and Selena fans on social media.



Groom Jeremy had shared pictures on Instagram ahead of the nuptials, showing him and Chelsey getting on an airplane alongside the caption "Times" with a shining sun emoji. He then posted another snap of his family getting ready to head to Jamaica, writing: "The crew off to airport."



The wedding was the latest date for Justin and Selena, who had celebrated Valentine's Day together in Beverly Hills last week, at church and then at the Montage Hotel.



"They celebrated a romantic Valentine’s Day," a source told People. "They had been apart for a couple of days and seemed happy to be reunited."



It was recently claimed Justin's parents are thrilled that he has reunited with the Wolves star, after the pair had a five-year on-off relationship up until 2015.



"His parents love Selena. That want him to date someone and think she is very sweet and a good girl," a source told E! News. "They are happy with how Justin is doing and his focus. They support him going to church often and having his faith being such a big part of his life. They think that being back together with Selena is a positive thing. He wants to do things differently and make it right and show everyone how far he has come."

