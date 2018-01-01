Fergie: 'I was just trying something new with anthem'

Fergie has broken her silence after she was hammered for her jazzy version of the U.S. National Anthem before basketball's All-Star game on Sunday (18Feb18)

The Black Eyed Peas star woke up to a barrage of criticism and abuse online on Monday after taking a risk with an alternative, slowed down version of The Star Spangled Banner.

Some critics insisted it was the worst rendition of the song before a major sporting event ever.

Now Fergie has answered her critics, insisting she was just trying to do something different.

"I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA (National Basketball Association)," she told TMZ on Monday.

"I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."

Various celebrities were quick to share their opinions on Fergie's performance. Following her rendition, legendary basketball player Shaquille O'Neal, who was acting as one of the commentators for the All-Star Game, told his sidekick Charles Barkley to stop poking fun at his friend.

"Oh, stop, don’t do that. Leave my Fergie alone," Shaq said. "Fergie, I love you. It was different, it was sexy."

Jimmy Kimmel and Chance the Rapper, who were in the crowd, were spotted looking somewhat bemused during Fergie's performance, while singer k.d.lang tweeted: "Would it be so bad if we just dropped the national anthem altogether from sports events?"

Comedienne Roseanne Barr, who landed in infamy when she butchered the song before a 1990 baseball game, added on Twitter: "Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey."