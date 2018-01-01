Liam Payne opens up about disagreements with Cheryl amid split rumours

Liam Payne has opened up about what he disagrees with partner Cheryl about as the couple battle speculation of a split.

Over the weekend (17-18Feb18), it was reported that a split between the One Direction singer and British popstar-turned-TV judge, who began dating in 2016, was imminent.

However, Liam made no mention of the rumours as he co-hosted the Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp radio show on Monday morning, although he did admit that they couldn't agree on which soccer team their 10-month-old son Bear will support when he's older.

Liam, 24, supports West Bromwich Albion, while Cheryl, 34, and her family hail from Newcastle, England, so Bear will have to decide which side to take.

"Cheryl's not really that massively into football, but everyone likes to bring up where they're from when this happens, isn't it?" he said, before attempting to adopt Cheryl's Geordie accent to say, "Well I'm from here so I'm gonna do this."

"That was a great Geordie accent," he joked, before putting on a voice and adding, "That's what she sounds like in the morning!"

Continuing to explain Bear's soccer dilemma, Liam said, "So it's like battle of the granddads at the minute, and he's gonna have a tough little choice on his hands at some point. You're gonna have to disappoint some grandparents, or just go, 'You know what, forget this, I like ice hockey'. Just pick a different sport."

It was reported over the weekend that the couple were holding crisis talks and that Liam had sought legal advice to figure out what a split would mean for their fortunes and son.

"Liam has sought some legal advice but he still wants to make it work," a source told The Sun. "It's just sensible to be prepared for all options... With a young son and a number of assets between them there is more to breaking up than just parting ways. He hopes it doesn't come to it but he's just being careful."