Drake's God Plan charging to a fifth week at Number 1

Drake's God’s Plan looks set to extend its reign at Number 1 on this week’s Official Singles Chart.



Fresh from releasing God Plan's viral music video, Drake has a lead of 2,000 sales and streams on today's Official Chart Update. The video – his first in over two years - sees Drake donate nearly a million dollars to unsuspecting members of the public.



While Drake has the lead on streaming, Rudimental currently have the edge when it comes to downloads. Their track These Days featuring Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen is at Number 2 today, and could be facing a third week in the runner up slot.



Elsewhere in the Top 5, Portugal. The Man's Feel It Still continues to climb, rising three places to Number 3, ahead of IDGAF by Dua Lipa (4) and Keala Settle's This Is Me, which drops two to Number 5.



Fresh from the release of the Black Panther soundtrack, theme song All The Stars by Kendrick Lamar and Sza leaps three to Number 8, one position ahead of Camila Cabello's Never Be The Same (9), up five following her performance on Dancing On Ice.



Marshmello and Anne-Marie's Friends climbs 11 rungs to Number 11, YouTube star Samantha Harvey could land this week's highest new entry with her new single Please (27), and Calum Scott is close to claiming his second UK Top 40 single - You Are The Reason is at 40.