BRIT Awards nominees Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran & Kendrick Lamar scaling this week's chart

Nominees for the 2018 BRIT Awards are scaling the Official Albums Chart ahead of this week's ceremony on Wednesday (Feb 21).



Dua Lipa, who is nominated for five awards including Album of the Year, is already seeing a boost for her self-titled debut, up seven places to Number 4 on the latest Official Chart Update. The collection is also on track to hit a new peak this week, originally landing at Number 5 last June.



Three-time nominee Ed Sheeran is at Number 2 with ÷, Rag'n'Bone Man - also up for three gongs - is set to return to the Top 10 with Human, currently up three to 9, and Taylor Swift - nominated for the International Female prize, rebounds nine spots to 11 with Reputation.



Kendrick Lamar, who is up for International Male and currently touring the UK, sees his latest record DAMN. lift eight places to 13, British Male nominee Liam Gallagher is also up eight places to 16 with As You Were, Stormzy jumps five places to 36 with Gang Signs & Prayer, and Best International Group nominees Foo Fighters leap 15 places with their 2009 Greatest Hits (38).



Meanwhile, The Greatest Showman soundtrack continues to lead the way at Number 1, on track to claim a seventh week at the summit.



Blues rock band The Temperance Movement are on course to secure this week's highest new entry with their third album A Deeper Cut at Number 3, and Camila Cabellos eponymous debut rebounds nine slots to Number 5 following her performances on The Graham Norton Show and Dancing On Ice over the weekend.



Elsewhere, Scottish rockers Belle & Sebastian are set to claim their fifth Top 10 album with their latest collection How To Solve Our Human Problems, currently at 6, and US indie band Car Seat Headrest could score their first UK Top 40 album with their eleventh set Twin Fantasy, currently at 31.

