Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld fuel dating speculation

Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld ignited dating rumours on Saturday night (17Feb18) when they attended a Backstreet Boys concert together in Las Vegas.

The former One Direction star and the Pitch Perfect actress enjoyed the music at the gig, with videos from the occasion showing them dancing and singing together to tunes including I Want It That Way and Everybody (Backstreet's Back).

In one of the clips, Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean is seen coming to Niall's row to get the popstar to join in the tune, with Hailee looking slightly embarrassed.

While Niall and Hailee, who were at the concert with a group of friends, steered clear of embracing each other, their outing did little to dispel rumours that they may be an item.

The speculation first began back in December (17), when Niall wished Hailee a happy birthday. Sharing a snap of the pair laughing about something at an awards show, Niall wrote: "Happy birthday to the loveliest person on the planet and one of my best friends @haileesteinfeld. Have no idea what the hell is going on in this photo. Love ya hails."

According to Entertainment Tonight, Niall and Hailee continued their evening at XS Nightclub in Wynn Las Vegas after the Backstreet Boys concert, where they and their group of friends enjoyed cocktails and took in a DJ set by Diplo.

Both Hailee and Niall have been romantically linked to other famous faces in recent years. Hailee was rumoured to be dating Charlie Puth and Justin Bieber at different points, both of which she denied, while Niall has been connected to Ellie Goulding and model Barbara Palvin.