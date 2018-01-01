Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's son due in June

Chrissy Teigen is due to give birth to her son in June (18).

The 32-year-old model is expecting her second child with singer husband John Legend, but had been vague about her exact due date.

But as she filmed an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Monday (19Feb18), Chrissy let slip that the tot is due to arrive in June.

Lip Sync Battle star Chrissy added that while she and John are more than a little excited about further extending their family, they are struggling to come up with the perfect name for their son.

"Boy names are really tough!" she mused. "I don’t think he’ll have a middle name because we can’t even come up with a first name."

Of coming up with the moniker for her 22-month-old daughter Luna, Chrissy added: "There was a blood moon happening, it was a very beautiful night - it was a big red moon and it was just gorgeous. And I have this real love for space, I think about space camp all the time and my days at space camp as a youngster so I just thought Luna was perfect."

When host Ellen suggested she should call the baby Urban, to make it Urban Legend, Chrissy laughed, before adding that people have also suggested she and John use his name for the tot.

"Then everyone’s like why don’t you do the JJ thing, call him John Junior, but his (John's) ego, he was like, ‘I don’t want him to feel like he has to live up to that’. And I was like, 'Wow, you’re a jerk, what a jerk!'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Chrissy spoke about Ellen's recent 60th birthday party, and admitted the bash was the "best ever". However, she did struggle with the not drinking part of the evening.

"Sober parties are… There were some you could tell might have been drinking beforehand," she laughed. "A margarita, there’s nothing like it, so not being able to indulge in that with say Jennifer Lawrence was heartbreaking. It was a tough one for me."