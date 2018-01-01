Kanye West stages surprise performance with Kid Cudi

Kanye West surprised fans in Los Angeles on Saturday (17Feb18) when joined forces with fellow rapper Kid Cudi for his first performance of the year (18).

The Day 'n' Nite star was in the middle of his set at the Adidas 747 Warehouse St. event, held to coincide with the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend, when his DJ began spinning Kanye's Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1 track, on which Cudi features.

In video footage from the show, Cudi can be seen dancing to the tune, before turning to face the back of the stage as Kanye makes his entrance, wearing a cap, sweatshirt, and shorts, sending the crowd wild.

The two pals, who briefly fell out in 2016, then launch into the song as soon as the bass drops.

Celebrating Kanye's stage return, rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs took to Instagram and wrote, "One time for my brother @kanyewest and @kidcudi at the #747WarehouseSt today!!!"

His post was accompanied by footage of Kanye calling Cudi his "brother" as he urged fans to "make some noise" at the gig, which was streamed live on Diddy's Revolt network.

Kanye has been keeping a low profile ever since he was hospitalised in late 2016 and treated for "temporary psychosis" caused by dehydration and sleep deprivation, weeks after his wife Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint and robbed in Paris, France.

Saturday's appearance marked only his second gig since his health crisis, after previously delivering another surprise rendition of Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1, from his The Life of Pablo album, during Cudi's Passion, Pain and Demon Slayin' Tour stop in Kanye's native Chicago, Illinois in November (17).

The set took place just three days after Kanye ended his long social media hiatus to share a photo of the minimalist Valentine's Day card he appeared to have made for his wife Kim Kardashian.

"Happy Valentine's Day Babe," he wrote on a plain white card.

He then shared numerous photos of past and present celebrity couples, including Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, Barack and Michelle Obama, Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere, and Ellen DeGeneres with Portia de Rossi. He finished his picture selection with a snap of himself and Kim, alongside the caption, "Kimye".

The Instagram page was reactivated for just 24 hours, before shutting down the profile again.