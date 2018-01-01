Lionel Richie dismisses daughter Sofia romance with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie has dismissed his daughter Sofia Richie's relationship with Scott Disick as "just a phase".

The Grammy winning singer has previously expressed his dislike of the 19-year-old's choice of boyfriend, and joked in a new interview that Sofia is getting back at him by dating Kourtney Kardashian's ex.

"She’s 19,” the 68-year-old told Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper. “When you’re 19 you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don’t know. But for right now it’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise.

"Now I know what my parents meant when I came through the door with my Afro and my girlfriend and said ‘Dad, I’m in love’ and (he) looked at me and said ‘Okay, we’re going to leave you alone for a minute and you’ll figure it out'.

“My daughter is getting me back for my Afro days!”

When asked about 34-year-old reality star Scott, the veteran crooner only had nice things to say, revealing he found him to be a “very nice guy,” when they’d met.

However, he admitted to not really knowing much about his daughter's love interest.

“When you hang around the reality world, who knows what you are really doing?” Lionel explained. “This is a well-oiled machine, the Kardashian machine. I don’t really know what to think. I told Sofia I will have no opinion. I’ll continue to be my cheerful self and move on.”

Sofia and Scott have been dating for nine months, and went public with their relationship in September (17).

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian's star shares three children with ex-girlfriend Kourtney - sons Mason, eight, Reign, three, and daughter Penelope, five.