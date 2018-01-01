Kylie Minogue suffered nervous breakdown after love split

Kylie Minogue suffered a nervous breakdown after she split from ex-fiance Joshua Sasse.

Australian singer Kylie opened up about the devastating split in an interview with Britain's Sunday Times newspaper.

The couple met in 2015, on the set of the U.S. TV show Galavant, and she confessed she was left "broken" following the break-up, which was reportedly caused by the 30-year-old actor's infidelity.

“I just wanted to stop,” 49-year-old Kylie sighed. “I knew I needed to heal my... My physical system was compromised. I think it’s called a nervous breakdown. I just thought, ‘No, no, no, no.’"

The Spinning Around hitmaker took herself off to Thailand for six days with two girlfriends to recuperate, and came to the conclusion that the relationship wasn't right.

Spending her days on the beach and talking to her pals, she said the holiday was a chance to reclaim herself and get stronger.

"I think I reacted pretty quickly. I can take a nose dive pretty fast, but I won’t stay there long. I’m too practical. I went through all the motions of ‘This is what people do,’” she explained.

“And it wasn’t the right union. I’ve never been that woman, that girl who dreams of walking down the aisle. You dust yourself off and you go through that period of ‘Never again. Not going to do it.’"

Proving she’s a real romantic at heart, the singer is optimistic about finding love again.

“I love romance and I love to feel in love or be in love,” she smiled. “I probably will do it (find love again). What’s going to happen? Will it work? Probably won’t work. Might work. I’ll give it a try. All these questions! I don’t think it really matters what age you are (after a break-up), but at my age you do go, ‘What now?’"

“Although I’m not that bothered right at the minute, I’m enjoying being... how can I say this? Being fully within myself.”