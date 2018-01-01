Tyga: 'Kylie Jenner media attention turned me into a lawsuit target'

Rapper Tyga has urged fans not to believe reports of his various legal and financial troubles, insisting "90 per cent" of the allegations are "fake".

The Rack City hitmaker, real name Michael Nguyen-Stevenson, has repeatedly hit headlines over the years after being taken to court over a rent dispute with his former landlord and a jewellery debt, as well as reportedly having his leased luxury sports cars repossessed.

In some cases, Tyga has had to pay up, but the hip-hop star is adamant the majority of "crazy" claims reported in the news are not even accurate.

"I'd say 90 per cent of the stuff (lawsuit reports) is fake...," Tyga declared on Complex magazine's Everyday Struggle interview series. "I never got a car repo'd (repossessed) ever, I never ever been evicted, never (sic)..."

Instead, the rapper believes he simply became an easy target because of his high-profile relationship with Kim Kardashian's half-sister Kylie Jenner.

"I just feel like I was in the (spot) light a lot...," he said. "People were suing me because I was in the light and I was next to this famous family, so people were like, 'Well, f**k it, let me get at it (try and sue),' and I didn't have the proper team so people were taking advantage..."

Tyga and Kylie split last spring (17), and now the 28-year-old insists the legal dramas have died down.

"My life's always been the same, I'm just not in the media as much negative (sic)," he shared. "I'm not a target as much."

As for the legitimate lawsuits, Tyga blames his lack of industry experience for how he handled the business side of his career.

"Everything that has happened to me, media-wise, a lot of the stuff was old things that I was younger and I didn't have the proper team around me (sic)," he explained. "I didn't know that a criminal attorney, a litigation attorney, was different than having an entertainment lawyer, I just had one lawyer, so I assumed (they took care of everything)..."