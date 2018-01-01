Liam Payne 'eases girlfriend Cheryl's work security fears'

Liam Payne has reportedly offered to pay for beefed up security for girlfriend Cheryl when she starts work on The X Factor.

It's rumoured Cheryl will rejoin the judging panel on the British singing competition when it returns to the small screen later this year (18), after a two-season break from the show.

In the years she's been absent from Simon Cowell's TV talent series, 34-year-old Cheryl and boyfriend Liam, 24, started a family, welcoming son Bear last March (17).

And while Cheryl is keen to get back to work, sources have claimed she's worried by the thought of security threats.

"(Liam's) told her that he'll pay for increased security whenever she goes out and he's also always checking up on her to make sure that she's with a security member at all times," an insider told Britain's Reveal magazine.

"Cheryl's been trying to calm herself down by doing meditation. She's hoping that, by the time she comes back into the spotlight, her fears will have subsided."

Cheryl's alleged fears apparently stem from the fact Simon decided to increase security on his other show, Britain's Got Talent, which is currently filming. This was in response to a string of acid attacks that have occurred in London.

"She's worried not only about her pop comeback but also about going back to The X Factor and touring the country for auditions, where security can be a bit more relaxed (outside London)," the insider said. "She'd been intending to bring Bear with her. She used to be a lot more carefree, but she has responsibilities now. She can't take any risks now that she's a parent."