Normani Kordei insists Fifth Harmony will always be united amid break-up rumours

Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei has declared the girl group is "resilient" and united as split rumours swirl.

The band became a four-member troop after Camila Cabello left at the end of 2016 to pursue a solo career, and each of the remaining stars have since pursued solo endeavours of their own, with Normani releasing her long-awaited Love Lies duet with Khalid on Wednesday (14Feb18).

The side projects have caused fans to speculate Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui are close to breaking up, but Kordei insists the girls have a bond with each other that could never be broken.

"Everything that we've been through, I feel like literally it's us against the world and that's together and apart," she told Billboard. "We'll always have some place to call home, which is Fifth Harmony."

The pop stars cancelled their Australian concert tour this week (begs12Feb18), adding fuel to the split rumour fire, and Normani continued to highlight the strength of their commitment to the group without confirming or denying whether the singers plan to part ways.

"It (Fifth Harmony) will always be the biggest part of our lives," the 21-year-old noted. "I'm thankful for those girls. We've literally been through anything you could possibly imagine. We're resilient. It's us against the world."

Normani moved on to discuss her new Love Lies duet with Khalid, gushing that she is "so excited" about the opportunity to show fans a new side of herself.

"This is the first time I feel like people are actually getting a sense of who I actually am," she shared.

Dinah Jane has also recently expressed about how good it felt to do work on her own outside of the band, dropping hints that she may be the next girl to go solo. Dinah teamed up with Leona Lewis on last year's (17) Christmas Medley and she thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

"I have not stood on my own in a while...," she said. "My collaboration with Leona sparked something in me that I haven't felt in a while. It sparked more creativity and passion in me. I feel like there's something in me that desires to express myself even more and not be so afraid of a solo endeavour."