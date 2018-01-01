NEWS Iggy Azalea claps back at fan who questions her wealth Newsdesk Share with :







Rapper Iggy Azalea recently clapped back at a fan who left a shady Instagram comment hinting that she was short of cash.



The hip-hop star attended an NBA basketball match between the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden in New York on Wednesday (14Feb18).



Dressed in a black pyjama style suit and draped in diamond necklaces for the occasion, the Fancy rapper posted a photo of herself seated courtside and boastfully captioned the post, "When he get cocky and start poppin s**t like: 'Who else gone ice out ya neck?' And you like: ' errrrrrmmm ME. lol (laugh out loud).'"



A Twitter user left a comment writing, "with what money" which prompted the Australian to clap back by reeling off a list of her monetary achievements.



"Hmmmm would it be with the 5 mil I made (off) the super bowl, my investments, my publishing money for the songs I've sold millions of I get monthly? Maybe my new live nation touring deal? Or could it be My new record deal.... you tell me! there's so many options? How about you babe? Where's your bag (money) wired in from? I wanna know since you're curious about mine."



However, despite listing her newfound gains, the rapper has battled a series of financial issues in recent years.

In October 2017, she was hit with a lawsuit from bosses at credit card company American Express over an alleged unpaid balance of $300,000 (£213,600), which is reportedly $250,000 (£178,500) over her limit. According to editors at TMZ, American Express bosses are seeking the balance plus legal fees. And the previous year, she was hit with a $270,000 (£192,500) tax lien for earnings from 2015.



The 27-year-old has experienced a dip in her music career due to multiple delays with her second album, which was called Digital Distortion back in 2015 but has now been renamed Surviving the Summer following a move from Def Jam to Island Records.



She recently revealed her split from basketball player Nick Young coincided with a bout of depression which left her close to giving it all up.



"I just got to a point where I was like I either want to give up or I have to find something that's going to make me keep going and I decided, 'I'm going to get back in the studio and I'm going to keep writing,'" she told Kyle and Jackie O on their KIIS FM radio show on Sunday.

