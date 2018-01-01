Lisa Marie reveals massive debt in court papers

Lisa Marie Presley is reportedly more than $16 million (£11.4 million) in debt.

Elvis Presley's daughter is locked in a bitter divorce battle with her estranged husband Michael Lockwood and in December (17), he filed documents demanding tax returns and bank statements from his ex, claiming Lisa failed to produce all the documents during a deposition.

Lockwood was looking to prove Lisa Marie earns more than she admits from The Promenade Trust, which pays her for the use of her father's image and trademark. He also claimed Presley received more than $70 million (£49.8 million) during their marriage, and wanted it revealed to help determine support payments.

Lisa Marie has now responded to his request, revealing the massive debt stems from unpaid taxes from 2012 to 2015, totalling more than $10 million (£7.1 million). According to TMZ, Presley is also attempting to offload a home in the U.K. because she has reportedly defaulted on the mortgage and owes $6 million (£4.3 million). She also has unpaid credit card debt and attorneys fees she has yet to take care of.

Presley and Lockwood wed in 2006 and share twin nine-year-old daughters, but separated in 2016.

Following their split, Lisa Marie accused Michael of having hundreds of inappropriate photos of children stored on his computer. The former couple's kids, Finley and Harper Lockwood, were removed from the family home after she reportedly discovered the indecent images and videos on Michael's electronic devices.

Michael denied the accusations and officials at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation subsequently confirmed no charges would be filed against the music producer.