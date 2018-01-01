Tyga suggests he was caught cheating on Kylie Jenner in new song

Rapper Tyga appears to have shed light on the reason for his split from Kylie Jenner in a new song, revealing he was caught cheating on the woman he loved.

The Rack City hitmaker parted ways with the reality TV star and make-up mogul last spring (17), after dating on and off from 2014, and she quickly moved on to romance another MC, Travis Scott, the father of her newborn daughter, Stormi.

Shortly after the break-up, Tyga claimed they had simply grown apart, but in his track King of the Jungle, from his new album KYOTO, he suggests his infidelity played a role in the couple calling it quits.

In the hook, the 28-year-old repeatedly says, "I been unfaithful/I been lying like the King of the Jungle/But I ain't lying when I say I love you..."

He then raps about hurting the unidentified girlfriend with his bad boy ways: "I been unfaithful, you were an angel/I ran off with your halo, yeah, I made you unstable/Did you get what you came for? Yeah, I got what I came for/You love that designer but being my girl was your favorite label, yeah/I been caught and now the case closed, I don't know/Yeah, I been caught and now the case closed, don't know/I'ma tell it all, let the cassette go, oh, no/You want me to say that it ain't so, but I can't say it ain't, so you know."

In another line, he spits, "I sabotage, I ruin things before it ruins me/Silly you, stupid me, 'cause losing you could ruin me".

Tyga has yet to directly comment on the inspiration for that particular song, but, in an extensive chat on Complex magazine's Everyday Struggle interview series, published online on Wednesday (14Feb18), he admitted he wouldn't have recorded such a "vulnerable" album had he not experienced dating a member of the Kardashian/Jenner family, because everything they did was so closely scrutinised.

"I wouldn't have made this album (if I hadn't dated Kylie)," he said. "I needed God to test me, I needed him to put me through fire, make me feel what it's like (to face intense media scrutiny)..."

Acknowledging that he "learned a lot" from the relationship, Tyga hinted many of the songs on KYOTO are about his failed romance with the 20-year-old.

"I put my heart on the table in front of the world (on this album)... This is my heart in music...," he shared. "I've never been vulnerable in my music..."

Meanwhile, Tyga also claims the exes are still in touch, because they separated amicably.

"She has her new life, I have my new life and that's it," he shrugged. "There's no bad blood, no problems."

"We communicate here and there," he added.

Kylie previously insisted there was "absolutely not one thing wrong" with their relationship, explaining they will "always have a bond" as she touched on the split during an episode of her reality TV show, Life of Kylie, in August (17).

She is now enjoying life as a first-time mum after giving birth to Stormi on 1 February (18).