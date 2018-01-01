Cardi B stages surprise performance at Romeo Santos show

Rap newcomer Cardi B delighted fans in her hometown of New York City on Thursday (15Feb18) when she joined Latin singer Romeo Santos onstage for a surprise set.

Romeo was headlining the fabled Madison Square Garden venue, where the bachata hunk introduced Cardi to the crowd to perform her Bodak Yellow hit, sending the audience wild.

"A DREAM COME TRUE!!!!!!!!!," she declared on Instagram after the show, as she shared footage of the concert. "Thank you @romeosantos .You are a icon and I'm honor (sic)."

The rapper, who is of Dominican descent, was just one of many special guests at Santos' Golden Tour stop, during which he also brought out Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee.

Cardi's appearance came amid rumours suggesting she is expecting her first child with her fiance, Migos star Offset, and she did little to dispel the speculation by wearing a loose-fitting pink sequinned top and pants for the gig.

However, on Friday morning (16Feb18), Cardi also posted a video of herself dancing, wearing just a black bra and black Nike tracksuit bottoms, putting her midriff on full display.

She had previously shut down pregnancy rumours online after one follower noted her slightly rounded stomach in similar footage Cardi had posted earlier this month (Feb18), but she insisted she was just "getting fat", urging her fans to, "Let me (get) fat in peace".

In the meantime, the hip-hop star has a busy schedule as she is heading to Los Angeles, where she is booked to perform at a number of parties during the NBA All-Star Weekend (16-18Feb18) celebrations.