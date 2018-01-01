Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcome baby number two - report

Rocker Adam Levine and his model wife Behati Prinsloo have become parents for a second time, according to multiple reports.

Sources tell E! News the couple recently welcomed a girl named Geo Grace Levine.

Further details about her birth have yet to be revealed, but the newborn is a little sister for Adam and Behati's eldest child, daughter Dusty Rose, who was born in September, 2016.

The couple has yet to comment on the arrival of the latest addition to its family.

Victoria's Secret beauty Behati announced she was pregnant in September (17), just days before celebrating little Dusty's first birthday.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a photo of herself in a bathing suit, sporting a baby bump in front of a bathroom mirror.

It was simply captioned, "ROUND 2.....", referring to her second pregnancy.

Adam later announced the sex of the new baby during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, when he also insisted the second child wouldn't be their last.

"I want a lot (of kids), I thrive in chaos," the Maroon 5 frontman told pal Ellen.

Adding that his 28-year-old wife feels the same, he said, "She was an only child, so she wants like, 100 babies. I don't know if I can do that. That's a lot of babies!"

The Moves Like Jagger hitmaker was also confident daughter Dusty would make a great big sister because she has a very calm personality.

"She's so sweet. She's like a little Zen baby, she's so quiet," he said. "Which is funny 'cause her parents, we're like maniacs. And she just kind of calms us down. She's very chill."

Adam and Behati wed in 2014.