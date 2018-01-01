NEWS Drake’s God’s Plan makes it four weeks at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Drake has extended his reign over the Official Singles Chart this week with God’s Plan.



The track, taken from his Scary Hours EP, was streamed 6.7 million times this week to claim a fourth stint at Number 1.



God’s Plan is Drake’s third UK Number 1 single, following What’s My Name? with Rihanna in 2010 and One Dance in 2016. Look back at Drake’s complete Official UK Chart history here.



It means Rudimental have to settle for a second week at Number 2 with their latest single These Days. The song, which features Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen, is the group’s fourth Top 10 single.



This Is Me from The Greatest Showman continues to scale the chart, up three places to a new peak of Number 3, and Portugal. The Man’s Feel It Still also lifts three places to a new high at Number 6.



With the final instalment of the Fifty Shades films released last Friday (Feb 9), theme song For You by Liam Payne & Rita Ora reaches a new peak this week, up 10 places to Number 8. The climb earns Rita her 12th Top 10, equalling the record for the most Top 10 hits for a UK-based female artist with Petula Clark and Shirley Bassey.



Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s All The Stars from Marvel’s newly-released Black Panther film zooms 17 places to Number 11, while the rapper’s collaboration with The Weeknd, Pray For Me, climbs two spots to 13.



Marshmello and Anne-Marie’s brand new single Friends bags this week’s highest new entry at Number 19, while Memphis-born rapper Blocboy JB lands his first UK Top 40 single this week – Drake collaboration Look Alive debuts at 23.



Finally, new US singer-songwriter Bazzi jumps 13 places to land his first UK Top 40 with Mine, rapper Mist rebounds six spots to 38 with Game Changer, and James Bay’s new single Wild Love opens at 39.

