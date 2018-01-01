NEWS The Greatest Showman increases sales to clinch sixth week at the top Newsdesk Share with :







The Greatest Showman celebrates a sixth week at Number 1 the Official Albums Chart and enjoys its strongest sales week yet.



The Motion Picture Cast Recording to the Oscar-nominated movie starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Keala Settle has outsold its nearest rival by over three copies to one. Finishing the week with 51,000 combined sales, it’s the album’s strongest sales week so far, 70% of which were physical and digital download purchases.



Ed Sheeran’s ÷ rounds out its 50th week in the Top 10 at Number 2, ahead of this week’s highest new entry, The Wombats’ Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life at Number 3, matching the peak position of their 2011 record This Modern Glitch. Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life does however claim the top spot on this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart.



The Top 5 is rounded out by two more new entries; Birmingham rapper Mist logs his highest ever Official Chart placing with Diamond In The Dirt at Number 4, and the second mixtape by London rapper Fredo, Tables Turn, is new at Number 5.



Franz Ferdinand score their fifth consecutive UK Top 10 album at Number 6 with Always Ascending, and The Gaslight Anthem’s lead vocalist Brian Fallon scoops his second UK Top 20 record in a row, with Sleepwalkers at Number 15.



Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds flutter 10 places up the Top 40 to Number 18 with Who Built The Moon?, and there’s also a climb for Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN., which leaps 14 positions to Number 21 following his UK tour dates this past week. Liam Gallagher’s As You Were also sees an uplift this week following his Godlike Genius win at the NME Awards, up nine to Number 24.



MGMT’s new album Little Dark Age becomes their third UK Top 40 collection at Number 27, and finally, the best-selling album of all-time in the UK, Queen’s Greatest Hits, logs a 165th week in the Top 40 at Number 40.

