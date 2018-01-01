Elton John halts concert after getting smacked in the mouth by beaded necklace

Elton John was left stunned on Wednesday night (14Feb18) when he was smacked in the mouth by a beaded necklace during his concert at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The 70-year-old musician was performing his classic tune Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting when a chain of beads was thrown across the top of his piano, hitting him in the mouth.

A video of the incident showed the legendary singer looking stunned as he stopped his singing and piano playing to check his teeth for any damage. He appeared to be more than a little angry, mouthing a curse word as he came to terms with what had happened, and took a tissue from a stage hand, wiping his mouth to see if the necklace hit had drawn any blood.

After around 35 seconds, a clearly still peeved Elton continued with the performance, picking up the tune to join in with his band, who had kept playing throughout the debacle.

According to TMZ.com, Elton had invited the front row of the audience to come on stage as he performed Saturday Night..., and it's believed that it was one of those fans who threw the necklace, which looked like it may have been left over from Mardi Gras celebrations.

Elton is no stranger to performing live, but recently announced his three-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will be his last. Tickets for the 60-date North American leg of the tour went on sale at the beginning of February and sold out almost immediately.

"I want to thank my extraordinary fans for their overwhelming support throughout my career and especially their interest in being there to celebrate my final Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour," the rocker said in a statement. "We are working closely with AEG (promoters) to make sure more cities and additional concerts in sold out markets are added in North America wherever and whenever possible.

"I am so excited for the start of the tour and can’t wait to see everybody on the road."

The tour kicks off in Pennsylvania in September, and consists of more than 300 shows across five continents.