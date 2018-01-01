Skepta and Naomi Campbell fuel romance rumours at NME Awards

Skepta and Naomi Campbell did little to dispel romance rumours as they attended the NME Awards together on Wednesday night (14Feb18).

The 35-year-old grime star referenced his "girlfriend" as he and his collective Boy Better Know collected the NME Innovation Award at the London ceremony, telling the audience: "Thanks, thanks, to all the women, all the ladies that have been holding us down. For managers to girlfriends and all that stuff. Thanks to all the ladies. Girl better know."

And when Naomi, 47, took to the stage to present the Best Album award to J Hus, she also snuck in a reference to her rumoured beau.

"I'm so proud to be part of the collective group of musicians here tonight, to see Skepta with Liam Gallagher," she smiled.

Later in the evening, Skepta shared a picture of Naomi presenting J Hus with the award on his Twitter page, captioning the snap with love heart emojis.

The rumoured new couple also spent the evening sitting next to one another, with an onlooker telling the Daily Mirror: "They only had eyes for each other. They were sat next to each other and were constantly whispering into each other's ears. There is an obvious spark."

Following the ceremony, the pair made a brief appearance at an afterparty hosted by Liam Gallagher at The Ivy restaurant, but arrived and left separately to avoid being photographed as a couple. They were, however, seen getting into the same car to head home and spend the rest of their Valentine's Day celebrations together.

The pair first sparked rumours of a romance last month, when they were seen enjoying each other's company at lavish Paris Fashion Week: Men's parties.

A representative for the model told WENN of Naomi's rumoured relationship with the Shutdown rapper, they "do not comment on (their) client's personal life."

Naomi has previously been engaged to U2 bassist Adam Clayton and Formula One manager Flavio Briatore. She was also linked to multimillionaire tobacco boss Louis C. Camilleri last July.