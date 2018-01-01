Ciara introduces daughter on TraceMe app

Ciara and Russell Wilson's daughter Sienna Princess has made her public debut.

The Goodies hitmaker and Wilson welcomed their daughter in April (17) and now Ciara is introducing her little girl to fans via the TraceMe app.

"I'm so excited to be opening up my world to you on TraceMe," Ciara says in a video on the app. "You guys know that I tend to be private with a lot of things, but with TraceMe I can have a genuine, unfiltered connection with you all."

"My motivation for this was to give back for all of your support throughout the years," she adds. "We now have a special place where you can get to know more about me, and see all the fun things that go on with my music, my family, my fashion and so much more."

The video includes exclusive footage of Ciara and Sienna during a photoshoot, which was shot by proud papa Russell.

Ciara is also mother to three-year-old Future Zahir, her son with rapper Future, and she has previously opened up about how motherhood has changed her perspective on love.

"Motherhood, oh my gosh, it's one of the best jobs in life," she told Hashtaglegend.com in 2016, before Sienna was born. "My family, my son and my husband, those are the things that keep me grounded and centred and there's no better feeling than coming back and seeing him (Future) smile after a long day... Being a mom is part of what motivates me in my every day life..."