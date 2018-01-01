Paris Hilton wrote I Need You as Valentine's gift for fiance

Paris Hilton wrote her new single for her new fiance, actor Chris Zylka, to mark their first Valentine's Day together as an engaged couple.

The socialite, singer, and DJ is making her pop comeback with I Need You, three years after she dropped her last track, High Off My Love, in 2015.

Paris released the video for the song on Wednesday (14Feb18) as couples across the world marked the most romantic day of the year, and she reveals Chris was her muse for the tune.

"It's a love song that I wrote for Valentine's Day for my love, and just something to celebrate Valentine's Day; it's such a special holiday," she told breakfast show Today.

Gushing about The Leftovers star, she continued, "I finally found my perfect other half. He's just so loyal and dedicated and amazing, my best friend, and I feel so safe. It's just nice to have someone loyal that you can trust, especially in Hollywood, it's very hard to find a nice man."

Paris reveals Chris actually made his directorial debut with the I Need You promo, in which she lays on a bed of rose petals, wearing a bra and panties made out of the red petals. Other scenes also feature the 36-year-old showing off her figure in lingerie as she rolls around in bed.

"Chris is such a talented director and has such a great eye," she told Cosmopolitan.com. "Every time we shoot together I smile. It's a really genuine smile because I feel safe. I think it made the music video even better to have him direct it."

The couple began dating last year (17) and Chris proposed with a $2 million (£1.5 million) rock over the Christmas holidays, while they were on vacation in Aspen, Colorado.

"It was right during Christmas time, right up on the mountain, actually, while we were skiing," she said. "I was very surprised. It (her ring) was sparkling."