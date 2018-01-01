Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber enjoy Valentine's Day church date and meal

Justin Bieber brought a smile to his girlfriend Selena Gomez face by treating her to a romantic dinner on Valentine's Day (14Feb18), following her two-week depression and anxiety treatment programme.

The Hands to Myself singer checked into rehab to deal with her mental health problems in 2016 and it was reported earlier in February (18) that she had completed another programme.

On Wednesday, Selena put her issues aside as she attended an Ash Wednesday church service in Beverly Hills, California before heading out for a late-night dinner date with Justin.

Last week (ends09Feb18), Selena opened up about her depression and anxiety battle in a new interview for Harper's Bazaar with actress Katherine Langford, the star of Gomez's hit Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why, and revealed she fears she'll always be battling her demons.

"I've had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I've been very vocal about it, but it's not something I feel I'll ever overcome," she admitted. "There won't be a day when I'm like, 'Here I am in a pretty dress - I won!'

"I think it's a battle I'm gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I'm OK with that because I know that I'm choosing myself over anything else."

However, Justin will be by her side as she continues to work through her issues.

"Justin was one of the first people she saw when she got out of rehab," a source previously told Entertainment Tonight. "He was very supportive of her taking care of her health. In the past, it was always Selena pushing Justin to take care of himself... Now, it's his turn to push her to take care of herself."