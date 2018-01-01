Noah Cyrus insists female musicians are judged more harshly

Noah Cyrus has insisted that female musicians, including her sister Miley are judged more harshly than males in the music industry.

The 18-year-old has made her own waves in the music industry, having released single Make Me (Cry) in collaboration with British musician Labrinth and also supporting Katy Perry during her last tour (17). And after bearing witness to the ups and downs of Miley's highly publicised career over the years, Noah has developed strong opinions regarding the controversy her big sister caused with the risque outfits she showcased during her infamous 2014 tour.

"You know, if Miley was dressing the way she did on the Bangerz Tour people would be ripping her apart right now," the singer and actress told the Evening Standard of her sister, who nowadays adopts a more conservative dress code.

"I just don't get it. It's 2018, love your body, be beautiful. If Miley is confident with her body, let her go show it to the world.”

Noah went on to share that she believes female musicians are judged "10 times more" harshly than their male counterparts, accusing Miley's critics of "sl*t-shaming," the star, before going on to address the sexual harassment scandal currently gripping the entertainment industry.

"It's weird because my brother (singer-songwriter Braison) was just saying to me that it was scary for him now having me and Miley in the industry, knowing all the things he knows," she confessed.

Artists at next week's Brit Awards (21Feb18) have pledged to accessorise their outfits with white roses in support of the Time's Up campaign with Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran and Paloma Faith among the artists expected to lend their support..

Luckily, Noah insists that she's "had no bad experiences” to date.

“My music has given me a confidence I wouldn’t have had if I had gone a different route,” she smiled.