Cheryl teaming with Simon Cowell for TV dance show pilot

British pop star Cheryl is looking to make her U.K. TV comeback on a new dance contest produced by Simon Cowell.

According to the BBC, the Call My Name singer filmed a pilot episode of The Greatest Dancer, a new show bosses at the network hope to air on Saturday nights, earlier this week (end18Feb18).

Cheryl, 34, appeared as a mentor in the pilot, appearing on a panel alongside Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse.

However, the programme which is to be hosted by fellow musician turned TV star Alesha Dixon and street dancer Ashley Banjo, is yet to receive a transmission date for a full run.

The pilot was co-produced by Simon Cowell's firm Syco. Simon first earmarked Cheryl for TV stardom when he signed her up as a judge on his flagship U.K. reality show The X Factor in 2008.

She has acted as a judge on five series of the singing competition, but a 2011 judging stint on the U.S. version was less successful as Simon dropped her from the show before the early audition rounds had ended.

Explaining why he decided to replace her with Nicole Scherzinger the music mogul told Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper, "Knowing Cheryl like I know her, we noticed she was quieter than normal, looked a bit uncomfortable but I put some of this down to nerves. The overall feeling was that she was slightly out her comfort zone in America, compared to what she was in the U.K. "

The singer and TV star has begun taking on new work commitments after giving birth to Bear, her son with One Direction heartthrob Liam Payne. In addition to filming the new dance show Cheryl is plotting a music comeback with a new album, and has been in the studio with British producer Naughty Boy.