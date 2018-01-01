Lauren Jauregui emotional over Ty Dolla $ign's Valentine's Day surprise

Fifth Harmony star Lauren Jauregui has gushed about her "infinite" love for rapper boyfriend Ty Dolla $ign after waking up to a romantic breakfast spread on Valentine's Day (14Feb18).

The singer took to Instagram on the most romantic day of the year to share a collection of photos taken over the course of her relationship with Ty, with many of the snaps featuring the couple kissing.

"To say the least, I? am in love with you," Lauren captioned the post. "Just a little memory recap of the year with a 10 picture limit but, the love I? have for you is infinite. You teach me, you push me to grow, you challenge me, you lift me, you make me feel safe and loved and confident and warm inside. Thank you for everything, mi amorrr (my love) Happy V Day, cheers to many more (sic)".

She then joked about making the online declaration of love while sitting beside her man, adding, "I'm right next to U lol (laugh out loud)".

Lauren, who is bisexual, also gave fans a glimpse of the romantic surprise Ty had prepared for her, uploading video footage of rose petals laid out on the ground, leading her from the bottom of the stairs to the dining table, where the hip-hop star had plates of fruit and other breakfast treats ready for his lady.

The room had also been decorated with dozens of pink balloons, and in the first clip, Lauren can be heard expressing her shock, saying, "What...?"

"there are actual tears streaming down my face..," she captioned the Instagram Story post.

She then followed it up with footage showing the bouquet of red roses Ty had bought her, with two Chanel gift boxes sitting next to the vase.

The couple has been romantically linked since September (17), and Ty officially confirmed he and the singer were dating during a radio interview in November (17).

Lauren's Instagram activity came shortly after it was announced Fifth Harmony had scrapped an Australian tour amid reports suggesting the band is on the verge of breaking up. The girl group, formed on U.S. reality show The X Factor in 2012, blamed "scheduling requirements" for the change of plans.